FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. bill rates jump on Fed rate-hike bets
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. bill rates jump on Fed rate-hike bets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills rose on Monday, with the six-month T-bill rate hitting its highest in more than seven years as a solid November payrolls report raised expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next week.

Short-term interest rates futures implied traders have priced in more than a three-in-four chance the U.S. central bank will end its near-zero rate policy next Wednesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

On the open market, the three-month T-bill rate was last at 0.252 percent, a level last seen in February 2009, and the six-month rate was last at 0.543 percent, the highest since November 2008, according to Tradeweb data.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold $28 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.28 percent, which was the highest level at an auction since March 2, 2009.

It also sold $26 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.535 percent, the highest since Nov. 17, 2008.

“It has been a very long time since we have seen anything like this in the bill market, as yields adjust to reflect the probability of upcoming rate hikes,” Jefferies & Co.’s money market strategist Tom Simons wrote in a research note on Monday’s T-bill sales. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.