UPDATE 1-US money funds raise euro zone holdings in Sept-JPMorgan

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds raised their holdings of euro zone bank debt in September as the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank embarked on another round of unconventional policy measures to help their economies, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities on Thursday.

The impact of the new monetary stimulus actions was muted by lingering concerns about the effect of fiscal troubles in Greece and Spain on the region’s banking system.

U.S. prime money market funds added $11 billion in euro zone bank paper, following a $16 billion increase in August, the report said.

On a year-to-date basis, these funds’ combined euro zone holdings rose by $40 billion to $193 billion.

September’s increase in euro zone holdings came largely from a $12 billion rise in holdings of French bank debt, which was the biggest monthly increase since February, JPMorgan analysts said in the report.

Much of the rise in French bank paper was in unsecured, longer-dated commercial paper and certificates of deposits, suggesting less worries about French banks’ creditworthiness, according to the latest data.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.

Money funds’ non-European bank holdings fell by $32 billion in September to $578 billion, stemming largely from a $20 billion decline in U.S. bank debt.

“The larger-than-average drop in September could be related to regulatory pressure on U.S. banks to reduce their reliance on short-term funding,” the JPMorgan analysts wrote.

U.S. prime money funds had $1.411 trillion in assets under management, $11 billion lower than August.