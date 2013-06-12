FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. prime money funds raise euro zone exposure in May -JPMorgan
June 12, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. prime money funds raise euro zone exposure in May -JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in first paragraph to Wednesday from Tuesday)

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds increased their holdings of euro zone bank debt in May as a part of a broader move into higher-yielding investments, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities released on Wednesday.

The report showed the funds raised their ownership of euro zone securities by $12 billion, to $217 billion, last month, led by an increase in French bank debt that included certificates of deposits and time deposits, JPMorgan said.

On a year-to-date basis, the funds’ euro zone bank exposure increased by $15 billion. (Editing by James Dalgleish)

