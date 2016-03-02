FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold losses after Beige Book
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold losses after Beige Book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates held earlier losses on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book showed overall economic growth but conditions varied across regions and industries.

The central bank’s collection of anecdotes of business activities was released in advance of its upcoming policy meeting on March 16-17.

Federal funds futures implied traders see only a 4 percent likelihood the Fed would increase the range on its policy rate by 25 basis points at the upcoming Fed meeting from the current 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

Fed funds futures suggested traders are pricing a 61 percent chance of a rate hike by year-end. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.