CORRECTED-MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold losses after Fed's jobs index

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures hovered near their session lows on Monday as the Federal Reserve's barometer on domestic labor conditions turned less negative in June, rebounding from a seven-year low struck in May.

Federal funds futures for July delivery were flat at 99.6125, suggesting traders saw nearly no chance the U.S. central bank would move policy rates at its July 26-27 meeting, according to Reuters data.