MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold gains after remarks by Fed's Kaplan

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rate futures clung to earlier gains on Wednesday after the head of the Dallas Federal Reserve said the decline in the neutral level on short-term rates means the U.S. central bank is not as easy in its monetary policy as some analysts and traders might think.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also said the neutral rate is currently minus 1 percent.

Kaplan's remarks followed comments from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, who hinted the Fed is in no hurry to raise rates following Britain's vote last month to leave the European Union and a surprisingly strong June U.S. jobs report.

Federal funds futures for July delivery were flat at 99.61, suggesting traders saw little chance the Fed would move interest rates from its current 0.25 to 0.50 percent target range at its July 26-27 policy meeting, Reuters data showed.

Most other active fed funds contracts were up 0.5 to 3.0 basis points from Tuesday's close.

They implied traders don't expect the Fed to raise rates until a year from now at the earliest.

Fed funds futures for June 2017 suggested traders priced in a 43.5 percent chance the Fed would raise rates then, compared with 53.7 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)