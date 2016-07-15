FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MONEY MARKETS-Dollar funding market shows wrinkles
July 15, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-Dollar funding market shows wrinkles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The difference between what banks pay for U.S. dollars and the Federal Reserve's expected policy interest rates on Friday hit its widest level since August 2012, suggesting banks face tougher conditions to fund their dollar-based trades.

The spread between the two rates has expanded 4 basis points since Britain's surprise vote on June 23 to leave the European Union to 30 basis points.

The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on three-month dollars was fixed at 0.68785 percent on Friday, its highest since May 20, 2009.

The three-month overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate , a gauge on what traders think the Fed's target what banks charge each other to borrow each other's excess reserves, was 0.3870 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by W Simon)

