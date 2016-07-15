MONEY MARKETS-U.S. dollar funding market shows strain

(Adds data on Fed's swap line with foreign central banks)

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The difference between what banks pay for U.S. dollars and the Federal Reserve's expected policy interest rates on Friday hit its widest since August 2012, suggesting banks face tougher conditions to fund their dollar-based trades.

The spread between the two rates has expanded 4 basis points since Britain's surprise vote on June 23 to leave the European Union to 30 basis points.

The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on three-month dollars was fixed at 0.68785 percent on Friday, its highest since May 20, 2009.

The three-month overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate , traders' estimate of what the Fed would target for what banks charge to borrow each other's excess reserves, was 0.3870 percent.

Another sign of a decline in dollar availability is a pickup in foreign central banks' usage of dollar swap lines with the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday, the Fed said it provided $2.22 billion of dollars to the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan in the week ended July 13.

The Fed has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

Prior to Brexit, none of these overseas central banks tapped their swap lines with the Fed.

Still their usage of the dollar swap lines is miniscule compared with the height of the global credit crunch in December 2008 when it reached $582 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)