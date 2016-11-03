FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures steady after U.S. claims data
November 3, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures steady after U.S. claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed on Thursday following data showing weekly domestic jobless claims hit a near three-month high and a stronger-than-expected increase in worker productivity in the third quarter.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 67 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise its target range on interest rates by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, flat from Wednesday's close, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

