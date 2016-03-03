FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures edge up before jobs data
March 3, 2016 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures edge up before jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Short-term U.S. interest rate futures rose modestly on Thursday in advance of the release of the government’s payroll report for February due on Friday.

Recent data suggested steady hiring in February despite the slump in the energy sector due to low oil prices and a strong dollar that has hurt U.S. exports.

U.S. employers likely added 190,000 workers last month, more than the 151,000 hires in January. The unemployment rate likely held at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

Federal funds futures on Thursday implied traders see a 2 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting on March 15-16, CME Group’s FedWatch program showed.

They suggested traders priced in a 61 percent likelihood of a rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

