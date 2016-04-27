MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold firm before FOMC statement

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held steady on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee’s release of its latest policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) which traders will scour for clues on the timing of future rate increases.

The April federal funds contract was little changed at 99.635 in early trading, implying traders see about a 2 percent chance the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting group would raise rates at this week’s meeting that ends later Wednesday, according to Reuters data.