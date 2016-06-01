FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures flat after Fed's Beige Book
June 1, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures flat after Fed's Beige Book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures for front-month deliveries were little changed on Wednesday after a Federal Reserve report showed modest growth across most economic regions, supporting the view of a possible rate increase in the coming months.

Federal funds futures for June delivery implied traders saw a 23 percent that the U.S. central bank would raise rates when it meets in two weeks, unchanged from Tuesday. They suggested traders placed a 59 percent probability of a rate rise at the Fed's July policy meeting, flat from Tuesday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
