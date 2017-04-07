FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures erase gains on Dudley's remarks
April 7, 2017

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures erase gains on Dudley's remarks

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures were flat to lower early Friday afternoon, erasing their earlier gains, as New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley reduced bets that a possible reduction in the central bank's balance sheet would produce a protracted pause in its rate-hike campaign.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 66 percent chance the Fed would raise rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, compared with 71 percent late on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. They had fallen below 60 percent earlier Friday following a government report that showed a much weaker-than-forecast reading on payroll growth in March. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

