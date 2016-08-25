MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rate futures hold losses after jobless, durable goods data

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures clung to earlier losses on Thursday as the latest data on domestic jobless claims and durable goods orders suggested the U.S. economy is expanding at a moderate clip in the third quarter.

Federal funds futures for December delivery were down 0.5 basis point at 99.49, implying traders saw about a 55 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, compared with roughly 50 percent at Wednesday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)