FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MONEY MARKETS-Traders pare U.S. rate hike view after FOMC minutes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders pare U.S. rate hike view after FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures turned higher on Wednesday, erasing their earlier losses, as traders reduced their bets on a U.S. rate increase following the release of minutes on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in July.

Federal funds futures for December delivery were up 1 basis point at 99.53. This implied traders saw a 47 percent chance the central bank would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, down from 58 percent shortly before the release of the minutes, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.