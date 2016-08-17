MONEY MARKETS-Traders pare U.S. rate hike view after FOMC minutes

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures turned higher on Wednesday, erasing their earlier losses, as traders reduced their bets on a U.S. rate increase following the release of minutes on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in July.

Federal funds futures for December delivery were up 1 basis point at 99.53. This implied traders saw a 47 percent chance the central bank would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, down from 58 percent shortly before the release of the minutes, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)