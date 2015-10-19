FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. T-bill rates jump on debt ceiling worries
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. T-bill rates jump on debt ceiling worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills due in November jumped on Monday on worries the absence of a deal to raise the federal borrowing limit will result in the government delaying payments on its debt obligations.

About $235 billion of Treasury bill issues are scheduled to mature next month.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged federal lawmakers to increase the statutory borrowing cap, currently at $18.1 trillion as the government will be unlikely to issue new debt after Nov. 3.

“It’s all related to the debt ceiling,” Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies & Co. in New York said of the jump in November T-bill rates.

Analysts projected the Treasury will run out of cash by mid-November.

On the open market, the interest rate on the T-bill issue due Nov. 12 was last quoted at 0.0775 to 0.0850 percent , up 5 basis points from late on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

It was bid earlier as high as 0.175 percent, which was the highest on ultra short-dated government debt issues in two years, during the prior debt ceiling debate.

The Treasury had shrunk its T-bill issuance in anticipation the government would exhaust its borrowing capacity in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the Treasury will sell $5 billion in one-month bills for a second straight week, which was the smallest size for this T-bill maturity since 2001 when it adopted a single-price auction format for one-month bills.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.