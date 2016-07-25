MONEY MARKETS-Banks' dollar funding costs rise further

* U.S. Libor/OIS spread hits widest in four years

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - A benchmark for costs for banks to borrow dollars rose on Monday for a seventh straight day as demand from U.S. money market funds for bank debt has fallen as some convert to owning only government securities.

The London interbank offered rate to borrow dollars for three months was fixed earlier Monday at a fresh seven-year high at 0.7335 percent, up from 0.7210 percent on Friday.

This benchmark for over $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide has risen 5.4 basis points in seven days, the steepest such rise since late 2015.

Libor's increase has widened its spread from the three-month overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate to a level not seen in over four years.

The difference between Libor and OIS is seen as a gauge of the availability of dollars in money markets.

Analysts said the growing difference has been driven by fund companies converting their prime money funds to government-only funds before new regulations that go into effect on Oct. 14. As a result, interest rates on bank commercial paper and certificates of deposits have risen.

In the futures market, U.S. federal funds futures fell to four-week lows, signaling traders raised their bets the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates by the end of 2016 if the economy shows further improvement.

Fed funds futures for December delivery were down as much as 1.5 basis points at 99.510. This implied traders saw a 56 percent chance of a possible rate increase at the Fed's last policy meeting in 2016, up from 48 percent on Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)