FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MONEY MARKETS-Benchmark interbank rate rises 6th straight week
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 5, 2016 / 3:09 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-Benchmark interbank rate rises 6th straight week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A closely watched measure of interbank borrowing costs rose on Friday in its sixth consecutive week of increases due to reduced demand from U.S. money market funds for bank debt in advance of new industry regulations in October.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.79235 percent, its highest since May 2009. The benchmark for more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide was up from 0.78760 percent on Thursday.

Since July, Libor has risen nearly non-stop as some prime money market funds have changed over to government-only funds, which are exempt from impending rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Libor was up 0.033 percentage point on the week, bringing its six-week rise to 0.169 point.

Prime money market funds had been major buyers of commercial paper and other short-term bank debt.

Reduced demand for bank debt among prime funds has raised short-term borrowing costs for banks.

On Oct. 14, the SEC will require prime money funds used by institutional investors to float their per-share net asset value or impose limits and liquidity fees on redemptions in times of market stress.

This final phase of money fund reform is intended to safeguard a sector that was rattled by the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the global credit crunch in September 2008.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.