MONEY MARKETS-Benchmark interbank rate rises for 6th straight day

* 3-month FRA/OIS spread grows to widest in over 4 years

* Goldman sees $28 trillion Libor-linked U.S. loans, securities

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A closely watched measure of interbank borrowing costs rose on Tuesday for the sixth straight day to set seven-plus year highs as a result of reduced demand for bank debt from U.S. money market funds.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.81600 percent, its highest since May 2009 and up from 0.80650 percent on Monday.

Libor is a benchmark for more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

Since July, the three-month dollar Libor has risen nearly non-stop as some prime money market funds have changed over to government-only funds, which are exempt from rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.

The drop in demand for commercial paper and other bank debt has ratcheted up traders' expectations that the rise in short-term borrowing costs would head higher.

A barometer of this rate outlook is the difference between the three-month forward rate agreement rate and three-month overnight indexed swap rate USDF-OIMM3=R. It grew to 39.3 basis points on Tuesday, its widest since June 2012.

"The increase will result in higher borrowing costs for some households and firms, as Libor serves as the benchmark rate for a sizable share of private non-financial debt," Goldman Sachs economist Zach Pandl wrote in a research note late Monday.

He estimated $15 trillion worth of consumer debt and $13 trillion in business loans and securities were referenced to Libor in the first quarter, based on Federal Reserve data.