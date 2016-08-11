MONEY MARKETS-U.S. bank commercial paper supply holds at lowest since Jan

* U.S. 90-day bank CP rate eases from seven-year peaks

* Money fund conversions affect Japanese banks most -Barclays

* Three-month dollar Libor falls for first time in a month

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The outstanding U.S. commercial paper supply issued by domestic and foreign banks held near its lowest level in nearly seven months in the latest week, prompted by reduced demand for the debt from U.S. money market funds, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

Prime money funds had been a major buyer of commercial paper, or CP, before some began shedding them to transform into government-only funds which are exempt from new industry regulations that will go into effect on Oct. 14.

Reduced demand from money funds pushed up the benchmark rate that banks charge each other to borrow dollars to a series of more than seven-year highs in recent days.

Bank CP totaled $504.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in the week of Aug. 10, compared with $503.8 billion in the previous week, which was the lowest level since mid-January, Fed data showed.

Foreign banks, in particular those in Japan, are dependent on selling CP and certificates of deposits to money market funds to raise dollar financing.

"Japanese bank reliance on prime fund financing effectively makes these institutions the marginal borrowers in short-term unsecured dollar funding markets," Barclays money market strategist Joe Abate wrote in a research note on Thursday.

According to Fed data, outstanding foreign financial CP slipped to $258.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in the latest week from $260.2 billion the prior week. Two weeks earlier, it was $257.2 billion, which was the lowest level since early January.

At the end of July, Japanese banks borrowed $97 billion from U.S. money funds that owned their CP and CDs, Abate said.

In the meantime, the average interest rate on top-rated bank CP that mature in 90 days was 0.90 percent last Thursday, which was the highest level since February 2009. It eased to 0.76 percent on Wednesday.

Average overnight bank CP rate has held steady at 0.40 percent, Fed data showed.

Meanwhile, the London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars fell on Thursday for the first time since July 14 from its highest level since May 2009. It was fixed at 0.81700 percent, down from 0.81760 percent on Wednesday.

The Libor on three-month dollars is referenced by more than $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide including U.S. mortgages.