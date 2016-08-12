FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Benchmark interbank rate resumes rise, hits 7-year high
August 12, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-Benchmark interbank rate resumes rise, hits 7-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A closely watched gauge on what banks charge each other for dollars rose on Friday to its highest level in more than seven years as U.S. money market funds have pared demand for bank debt in advance of new regulations in two months.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.81825 percent, its highest since May 2009 after falling for the first time in a month to 0.81700 percent on Thursday.

Libor, a benchmark for trillions of dollars worth of financial products worldwide, gained 2.59 basis points on the week.

This measure for banks to raise dollar financing for three months has risen for seven consecutive weeks as some U.S. prime money market funds have changed over to funds only holding government bonds, which are exempt from rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

