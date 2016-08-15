FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-3-month dollar Libor posts biggest drop in 7 weeks
August 15, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-3-month dollar Libor posts biggest drop in 7 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A closely watched gauge on what banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell on Monday, marking its biggest single-day fall over seven weeks.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.80411. This was its lowest level in more than a week compared with Friday's 0.81825 percent which was its highest since May 2009.

Libor, which is a benchmark for over $300 trillions of dollars worth of financial products worldwide, has risen since July as some U.S. prime money market funds have changed over to funds only holding government bonds, which are exempt from rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
