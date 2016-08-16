FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MONEY MARKETS-3-month dollar Libor falls for 2nd day
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 16, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-3-month dollar Libor falls for 2nd day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A closely watched gauge on what banks charge each other to borrow dollars for three months fell for a second day on Tuesday, a move last seen in June.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed at 0.80128 percent, down from 0.80411 percent on Monday.

Libor, which is a benchmark for over $300 trillions of dollars worth of financial products worldwide, has risen since July as some U.S. prime money market funds have changed over to funds holding only government bonds, which are exempt from rules from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will take effect on Oct. 14.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.