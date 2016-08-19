MONEY MARKETS-Three-month dollar Libor posts 1st weekly drop since June

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A closely watched measure of the cost for banks to borrow dollars posted its first weekly decline since June, signaling less strain in U.S. money markets amid reduced demand from market funds to hold short-term bank debt.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars , or Libor, was fixed on Friday at 0.81711 percent, up from 0.80110 percent on Thursday.

It was lower than the 0.81825 percent rate a week earlier, marking the first weekly decrease in eight weeks for three-month dollar Libor, a benchmark for over $300 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

Libor for other maturities kept rising however.

One-month Libor rose on Friday to 0.52106 percent, its highest level since March 2009, while six-month Libor climbed to 1.21456 percent, its highest since June 2009.

Since July, some U.S. prime money market funds, which had been major holders of commercial paper and other bank debt, have changed over to funds that hold only government securities.

Government-only money funds are exempt from rules on share value and fees from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that will go into effect on Oct. 14.

U.S. commercial paper outstanding shrunk in recent weeks in the wake of this conversion among prime money funds. In the week ended Aug. 17, the amount of commercial paper supply fell to $1.012 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis, which was its lowest level in 10 months, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

It is unclear whether three-month Libor would soon resume its recent ascent after hitting a seven-year high at the 0.81825 percent level last week.