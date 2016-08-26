MONEY MARKETS-Yellen nudges up traders' view on year-end U.S. rate hike

(Updates market action, adds quote, table) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Interest rates traders strengthened their view the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates by the end of 2016 after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the case for higher rates has strengthened on an improving labor market. The outlook on a possible rate increase by year-end strengthened to its strongest level since early June prior to Britain's vote to exit the European Union, a stunning event that had led traders to scale back their view on global growth and perception on further policy tightening from the Fed. On Friday Yellen, speaking to a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, did not indicate when the U.S. central bank might raise rates. "In light of the continued solid performance of the labor market and our outlook for economic activity and inflation, I believe the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has strengthened in recent months," Yellen said. Her comments on a possible rate increase in the coming months echoed other policymakers in recent days who had raised the likelihood of such a move even in the face of soft global growth and domestic inflation stuck below the Fed's 2 percent goal. "On balance, it strengthened the case for a December move," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer for the private client group at U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana. Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 61 percent chance the Fed would hike rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, compared with a 52 percent chance late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Fed funds futures, which move inversely to where traders see the fed funds rate, traded in a tight, choppy range. They initially fell on Yellen's prepared remarks but quickly rebounded as the entirety of her speech reinforced the view the Fed would stick to a gradual path on rate hikes. They moved lower again on renewed bets on a December rate increase. "The probability of a December increase has gone up a bit. The market is moving there but it's a pretty slow move," said John Bredemus, vice president of Allianz Investment-U.S. in Minneapolis. Below is a sampled range of the implied chances in percent on traders' view of a Fed rate hike based on prices of fed funds futures and options, according to CME Group's FedWatch. FOMC meeting date Latest Previous day Sept 20-21, 2016 36.0 21.0 Nov 1-2, 2016 41.3 27.5 Dec 13-14, 2016 60.9 51.7 Jan 31-Feb 1, 2017 63.2 53.7 March 14-15, 2017 66.5 57.8 May 2-3, 2017 68.6 60.5 June 13-14, 2017 74.4 64.1 July 25-26, 2017 75.1 65.0 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)