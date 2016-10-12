FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see U.S. Fed on path for possible Dec rate hike
October 12, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see U.S. Fed on path for possible Dec rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures were little changed at lower levels on Wednesday following the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes on its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting which supported the view on a rate increase at the end of the year.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about an 11 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates at its policy meeting next month and a roughly 66 percent chance of a rate hike at its December meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

