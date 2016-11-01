FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall before Fed meeting
November 1, 2016 / 2:30 PM / 10 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall before Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates market action after ISM U.S. factory data)

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures declined on Tuesday in advance of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting at which policymakers are widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Uncertainty about market reactions to the outcome of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, together with recent mixed readings on the economy, will likely make Fed policymakers hold off on a rate increase at this meeting, analysts said.

However, there seems to be enough strength in the labor market for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank's policy-setting group, to make a move in December, they said.

"We expect the November FOMC meeting to be uneventful and no strong signal for December action since current market pricing is already consistent with action before year-end. In addition, the committee likely desires to see the October employment report while avoiding action in such close proximity of the U.S. election," Barclays U.S. economists wrote in a research note late on Monday.

The U.S. Labor Department is due to release the October employment figures on Friday.

Selling in rates futures was compounded by mildly stronger-than-forecast data on domestic manufacturing activity in October from the Institute for Supply Management.

Federal funds futures for November delivery were unchanged at 99.5875 in early trading, suggesting traders placed about a 7 percent chance that the U.S. central bank would increase the target range on its policy rate at this week's meeting, according to Reuters data.

The Fed has kept its fed funds target range at 0.25-0.50 percent since raising it for the first time in nearly a decade in December 2015.

While November fed funds futures were little changed, deferred contracts were 1.0 to 3.0 basis points lower from Monday's close.

December fed funds implied traders saw about an 82 percent chance that the Fed would raise interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, compared with 78 percent at Monday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham)

