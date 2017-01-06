FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see further U.S. rate hikes after wage data
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 7 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see further U.S. rate hikes after wage data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Traders on Friday expected the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates further in 2017 following data that showed a pickup in wage growth in December, reinforcing the notion inflation is closing in on Fed's 2-percent goal.

Interest rates futures implied traders expected a 67 percent chance the U.S. central bank would increase the target range on short-term borrowing costs to at least 0.75-1.00 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, compared with a 62 percent chance on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

