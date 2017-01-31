MONEY MARKETS-Traders see Fed holding U.S. rates until June

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures were steady to slightly higher on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged until mid-2017 as policy-makers await clarity on fiscal policies from the Donald Trump administration.

Fed policy-makers begin their first meeting in 2017 where they are widely expected to leave the target range on interest rates at 0.50-0.75 percent after raising it by a quarter point in December.

Prices of stocks and other risky assets had risen since Trump's U.S. presidential win on Nov. 8 as investors piled on pro-growth bets the he and a Republican-controlled Congress will slash taxes and regulations, and boost infrastructure spending, to which the Fed could respond with faster rate increases.

"Fiscal stimulus may be coming at a time when the output gap is closed and we may be at full employment. This could create a higher inflation impulse, which brings into question how the Federal Reserve (Fed) may respond," Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, wrote in a research note.

Optimism about possible stimulus was undercut by Trump's perceived protectionist stance, including an executive order this weekend on a travel ban on seven countries, which was met with protests and criticism from a number of business executives.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 shed over 0.4 percent, while the dollar index declined 0.8 percent.

In the futures market, traders priced in little chance the Fed would raise rates at this week's meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch.

Federal funds futures for March delivery suggested traders saw a 21 percent chance of a rate increase at its March 14-15 policy meeting, unchanged from Monday.

The June fed funds contract implied traders priced in a 67-percent likelihood the Fed would lift rates to at least 0.75-1.00 percent at its June 13-14 meeting, down slightly from a 69-percent chance on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)