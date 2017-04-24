FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see higher chances for two more U.S. rate hikes
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see higher chances for two more U.S. rate hikes

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures fell on Monday as Sunday's French presidential election reinforced the view centrist Emmanuel Macron would beat anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in a runoff on May 7, soothing fears about political upheaval in Europe.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 50 percent chance the U.S. central banks would raise interest rates two more times by the end of 2017, compared with 40 percent at Friday's close, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

