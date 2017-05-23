MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures firm on Fed's Kashkari dovish view

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures held steady early Tuesday in the wake of remarks from Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari who raised caution on whether the economy has reached full employment and on the recent fall in core inflation.

Federal funds futures suggested traders saw about a 79 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise key short-term rates by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting , little changed from Monday's close, CME Group's FedWatch program showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)