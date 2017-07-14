MONEY MARKETS-Traders lower view on U.S. rate hike by year-end

July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose on Friday as traders pared their view the Federal Reserve would increase rates again in 2017 following weaker-than-forecast data on consumer prices and retail sales in June.

At 9:21 a.m. EDT (1321 GMT), federal funds futures implied that traders saw a 47 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise key overnight borrowing costs by at least a quarter point at its Dec. 12-13 meeting, down from about 55 percent at Thursday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)