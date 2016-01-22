MONEY MARKETS-Dollar interbank rates firm as anxiety retreats

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Key interest rates for banks to borrow dollars held steady on Friday, as investors’ anxiety receded following hints from the European Central Bank that it may provide more stimulus to help the euro zone economy.

The potential of more ECB policy easing spurred a rally in global stock prices and oil futures.

In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, the cost for Wall Street and banks to borrow overnight was quoted at 0.52-0.57 percent in early U.S. trading, compared with 0.57 percent late Thursday, according to ICAP.

In the repo market, banks and bond dealers pledge Treasuries and other securities as collateral in exchange for cash to fund their trades and loans.

Another closely watched U.S. interbank borrowing rate rose after falling the previous two sessions.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars was fixed at 0.61910 percent, up from 0.61860 percent on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the three-month dollar Libor reached its highest level since June 2009.

Libor is a benchmark rate for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)