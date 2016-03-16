FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see higher chances of U.S. rate hike after CPI
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see higher chances of U.S. rate hike after CPI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. federal funds futures added to their earlier losses on Wednesday as a bigger-than-expected gain in domestic core inflation in February raised traders’ expectations the Federal Reserve would raise policy rates by year-end.

The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3 percent, bringing its year-over-year increase to 2.3 percent which was the largest gain since May 2012.

Fed funds futures implied traders see a 28 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise rates at its April 26-27 policy meeting, compared with 26 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME Group’s FedWatch program.

They suggested traders placed a 54 percent of a rate hike in June, which was higher than the 50 percent at Tuesday’s close, and a 82 percent likelihood of a rate increase in December, up from 78 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
