FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
MONEY MARKETS-Traders hold U.S. rate hike view after GDP data
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 12:55 PM / in a year

MONEY MARKETS-Traders hold U.S. rate hike view after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. federal funds futures were little changed on Friday as the government's upward revision of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter did not change traders' view about the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in coming months.

The June fed funds contract implied traders saw a 24 percent probability the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates at its June 14-15 policy meeting, unchanged from levels prior to the release of the revised gross domestic product data. This compared with an implied 26 percent chance late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.