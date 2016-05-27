MONEY MARKETS-Traders hold U.S. rate hike view after GDP data

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. federal funds futures were little changed on Friday as the government's upward revision of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter did not change traders' view about the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in coming months.

The June fed funds contract implied traders saw a 24 percent probability the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates at its June 14-15 policy meeting, unchanged from levels prior to the release of the revised gross domestic product data. This compared with an implied 26 percent chance late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)