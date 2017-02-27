(Adds details, comments from Fed official, analyst comments)
By Richard Leong and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Feb 27 Prices of U.S. short-term
interest rate futures fell on Monday as traders raised their
expectations the Federal Reserve will increase rates either in
March or May after a central bank official said a hike may
happen soon.
The Fed might need to raise rates in the near future to
avoid falling behind the curve on inflation, Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan said.
"Sooner rather than later means in the near future," Kaplan
told reporters after speaking at an event with university
students in Norman, Oklahoma.
In recent weeks, Kaplan and several other Fed officials have
raised the possibility the U.S. central bank may increase rates
at a faster pace if the job market improves further and
inflation moves even closer to the Fed's 2 percent goal.
The Fed last raised rates in December to a target range of
0.50-0.75 percent.
Kaplan's comments, together with bets U.S. President Donald
Trump will offer specifics on tax cuts, looser regulations and
infrastructure spending he promised during his campaign last
year, knocked the prices of March and May fed funds to
multi-month lows.
Trump is scheduled to speak to a joint session of Congress
on Tuesday.
“What the market reacted to was a combination of (Kaplan’s
comments) with the fact that we might be getting signs that
legislation may be sooner rather than later on things like tax
reform and infrastructure, and that’s all very growth positive,"
said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities
in New York.
March fed funds futures ended down 2 basis points at
99.285 after earlier hitting 99.2775, their lowest since June.
They suggested traders saw about a 36 percent chance the Fed
will raise rates by a quarter point at its March 14-15 policy
meeting, higher than 27 percent at Friday's close, CME Group's
FedWatch program showed.
May fed funds settled down 2 basis points at 99.175
after touching their lowest level in about 11-1/2 months. They
implied traders saw roughly a 55 percent chance the Fed would
raise rates to at least 0.75-1.00 percent, up from 52 percent on
Friday, according to CME's FedWatch.
Soft spots remain in the U.S. economy, including wages and
capital investments as well as uncertainties around upcoming
European elections, which may warrant the Fed sticking to a
gradual pace on rate hikes, analysts said.
"Sellers have to beware," said Todd Colvin, senior vice
president at Ambrosino Brothers in Chicago.
(Reporting by Richard Leong and Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)