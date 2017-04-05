FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures pare losses after FOMC minutes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 5 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures pare losses after FOMC minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures briefly pared earlier losses on Wednesday after the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from its March 14-15 policy meeting which showed most policymakers think the Fed should take measures to reduce its $4.5 trillion bond holdings.

Federal funds futures for June delivery suggested traders saw a 66 percent chance the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting, compared with 62 percent late on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.