3 months ago
MONEY MARKETS-Traders scale back June U.S. rate hike view on Trump concerns
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 17, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 3 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders scale back June U.S. rate hike view on Trump concerns

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures rose on Wednesday in step with a bond market rally as traders pared bets on a possible Federal Reserve rate hike next month due to concerns that scandals could slow President Donald Trump's economic agenda.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 69 percent probability the U.S. central bank would raise its key short-term lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting .

That was the lowest perceived likelihood of such a move since April 14, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)

