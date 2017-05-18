MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures fall after jobless, Philly Fed data

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures fell on Thursday following news of an unexpected drop in domestic filings for first-time jobless benefits last week and a surprise increase in a regional business gauge from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 35 percent chance the Federal Reserve would raise key interest rates twice by year-end. This compared with about 33 percent before the release of the latest jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed data, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)