a year ago
MONEY MARKETS-Traders see Fed rate hike in mid-2017 in play
July 15, 2016

MONEY MARKETS-Traders see Fed rate hike in mid-2017 in play

Reuters Staff

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures added to earlier losses on Friday due to upbeat June data on retail sales and industrial output, hinting traders now see the probability the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in mid-2017.

Federal funds futures implied traders priced in a 58 percent chance the U.S. central bank may hike rates at its policy meeting in June 2017, compared with 49 percent on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. A week ago, fed funds contracts implied traders did not anticipate a rate increase until 2018. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
