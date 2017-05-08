FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold at session lows after Fed's labor index
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 3 months ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures hold at session lows after Fed's labor index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. interest rates futures held at their session lows on Monday following the Federal Reserve's release of its labor market conditions index which rose 3.5 points in April from an upwardly revised 3.6 point-increase in March.

Federal funds futures implied traders priced in an 88 percent chance at U.S. central bank would raise official interest rates by a quarter point to 1.00-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 policy meeting, up from 79 percent on Friday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

