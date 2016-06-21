FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures near session highs after Yellen
June 21, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-U.S. rates futures near session highs after Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Short-term U.S. interest rates futures hovered near session highs on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared testimony before a Senate panel reinforced the view the central bank would raise rates cautiously due to global risks and a sharp slowdown in job growth in May.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 12 percent chance the Fed would raise interest rates at its July 26-27 policy meeting, little changed from late Monday, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
