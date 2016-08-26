FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick to same Fed rate-hike view after Yellen speech
August 26, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

MONEY MARKETS-Traders stick to same Fed rate-hike view after Yellen speech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures were higher on Friday, falling briefly following a highly anticipated speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who said the case for higher rates has strengthened.

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 50 percent chance the Fed would hike rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, compared with a 52 percent chance late on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

