Moody's reserves judgment on U.S. rating until after budget
November 7, 2012

Moody's reserves judgment on U.S. rating until after budget

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday it will hold off on its judgment of whether to cut its sovereign credit rating for the United States until after the 2013 budget process is completed.

The re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama removed the uncertainty over who would lead the country but the maintaining of the status quo of a still-divided Congress means the likelihood of a continued tough fight to hammer out a budget.

Moody’s currently has the United States at its highest rating of Aaa, but with a negative outlook.

