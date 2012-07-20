Moody's withdraws rating for NY Village of Babylon

July 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday said it had withdrawn its A1 rating on New York’s Village of Babylon because it did not provide the financial information needed to assess the credit quality of its debt.

The mayor and the treasurer of Babylon, a village of 12,000 people located on Long Island’s south shore, were not immediately available.

Moody’s had put Babylon on the watchlist on March 20, after affirming its credit at A1.

“After receiving some financial information, a review on June 12, 2012 by Moody’s deemed the financial information provided still insufficient,” the credit agency said in a statement.

It added: “The withdrawal of the rating reflects the lack of information regarding the district’s future performance.”