Prominent Mormon activist excommunicated for apostasy - report

Feb 10 (Reuters) - A prominent Mormon activist who has gone against the church by supporting same-sex marriage and questioning church doctrine has been excommunicated by a church council that found he committed apostasy, the Salt Lake Tribune reported on Tuesday.

A council of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints returned the decision against John Dehlin, founder of the Mormon Stories website and podcast, after meeting on Sunday to decide his case, the newspaper reported. Dehlin has previously said the church found fault with his positions on same-sex marriage, the ordination of women and for doubting key elements of orthodox Mormon theology. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)