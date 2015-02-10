FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prominent Mormon activist excommunicated for apostasy - report
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
February 10, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Prominent Mormon activist excommunicated for apostasy - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - A prominent Mormon activist who has gone against the church by supporting same-sex marriage and questioning church doctrine has been excommunicated by a church council that found he committed apostasy, the Salt Lake Tribune reported on Tuesday.

A council of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints returned the decision against John Dehlin, founder of the Mormon Stories website and podcast, after meeting on Sunday to decide his case, the newspaper reported. Dehlin has previously said the church found fault with his positions on same-sex marriage, the ordination of women and for doubting key elements of orthodox Mormon theology. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.