7 months ago
U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest in six weeks -Freddie
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 3:16 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest in six weeks -Freddie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages fell to their lowest levels in six weeks in step with the decline in U.S. government debt yields, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.12 percent in the week ended Jan. 12, it said. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.20 percent. Two weeks earlier, it was 4.32 percent, which was the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

