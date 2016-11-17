U.S. 30-year mortgage rate hits 10-month high - Freddie Mac

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to its highest level in 10 months in line with the jump in U.S. government bond yields, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 3.94 percent in the week ended Nov. 17, which was the highest since 3.97 percent in the week of Jan. 7. Last week, the 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.57 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)