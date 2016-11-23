FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. mortgage activity recovers despite rising rates
November 23, 2016 / 2:05 PM / 9 months ago

U.S. mortgage activity recovers despite rising rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A measure of U.S. mortgage application activity rose last week, rebounding from a 10-month low, even as 30-year mortgage rates climbed to their highest levels since January, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released on Wednesday showed.

The Washington-based industry group's seasonally adjusted mortgage market index rose 5.5 percent to 460.3 in the week ended Nov. 18. Last week, it stood at 436.3, the lowest since the week of Jan. 15. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

