8 months ago
CORRECTED-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates post 1st fall since U.S. election - Freddie
January 5, 2017 / 3:17 PM / 8 months ago

CORRECTED-U.S. 30-year mortgage rates post 1st fall since U.S. election - Freddie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to read week ended Jan. 5 not Jan. 2)

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages posted their first weekly decline since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8 which Donald Trump won, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.20 percent in the week ended Jan. 5, it said. Last week, 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.32 percent, which was the highest since 4.33 percent in the week of April 24, 2014. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

